California nudist resort neighbor charged with murder after couple disappears

The neighbor of a California couple who vanished last weekend at a nudist resort outside of Los Angeles has now been charged with killing them.

City of Redlands spokesperson Carl Baker told reporters Friday that cadaver dogs are looking for the remains of Stephanie and Daniel Menard at the Olive Dell Ranch in Colton following the arrest of 62-year-old Michael Sparks.

"We are confident that they are deceased and that they are still here on the property," Baker said. "We believe the bodies are on the site of his home."

Baker added that Sparks was found hiding underneath his home Thursday night after not responding to police for several hours. Officers eventually breached Sparks’ home and "due to extensive damage, the structure will need to be made safe before searchers can enter," according to the Redlands Police Department.

Investigators say the Menards were reported missing by a friend on Sunday and were last seen at their home Saturday at the resort.

"The Menards' unlocked vehicle was located down the road from their residence the same day. Stephanie Menard’s purse was located inside of her residence along with her and Daniel's cell phones," the Redlands Police Department said. "The Menards' dog, a small white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, is also missing."

Tammie Wilkerson, identified by KABC as a friend of the couple, told the station ""There's no way that Stephanie or Dan could have walked away from that car.

"She has a cane. It was at home, her purse, their cellphones -- things they would never have left at home," Wilkerson added.

Sparks has now been charged with murder. The motive for the alleged killings is unclear.

On its website, Olive Dell Ranch describes itself as "Southern California’s favorite nudist resort for families and couples.

"It’s the ideal spot to enjoy the nudist/naturist lifestyle whether visiting for the day or an overnight stay," a description adds.