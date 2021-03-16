California neighborhood rocked by giant explosion caught on camera

A large amount of fireworks inside a Southern California home ignited a massive explosion Tuesday, prompting evacuations of the surrounding area, officials said.

The eruption occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Ontario, a suburb of San Bernardino, sending a large plume of smoke in the air in the middle of a residential neighborhood. At least one other home was on fire as well as several other structures, KABC-TV reported.

Evacuation orders were issued for the immediate area, the Ontario Fire Department said. Those in need of assistance were being directed to a temporary reception center.

The scene showed that the home appeared to be some ranch-style property, according to media reports. One video showed firefighters rescuing a horse from a burning structure.

The exploding of fireworks exploding could be seen from afar as smoke filled the air, according to video footage of the incident posted online.

Witnesses said they heard "loud bangs" before they saw the smoke, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. Others said some windows in nearby homes were blown out.

In a tweet, the city warned people to stay away from the immediate area. The incident is being investigated.