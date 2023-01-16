California man arrested for murder after his father's body was found in their home

A California man was arrested for murder in the death of his father, whose body was discovered by authorities in the home they shared in the town of Irvine, reported the Irvine Police Department.

Tyler Shipper, 24, was arrested on Friday after Irvine Police responded to a call about an injured man.

The caller had alerted police after he went to the home to check on Bruce Shipper, 69, because he did not show up to work that day.

But when the concerned party showed up at the home, he was greeted by the son, who allegedly appeared "disheveled" and would not allow the individual to enter.

Officers were then called to the scene and located the elder Shipper's body inside the home.

Police said a knife suspected of being used in the crime was recovered at the scene.

The suspect did not appear injured, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.