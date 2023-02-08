Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California man who shot at cops was on 'quest to kill,' asked if he'd succeeded when arrested: Police chief

Police shooting suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza has a lengthy rap sheet stretching from Oregon to Arizona, according to San Jose authorities

By Emma Colton | Fox News
The chief of the San Jose Police Department revealed that a suspect arrested last week for firing at officers and injuring one had gone on a "quest to kill" members of the force and even asked cops if he killed any after he was arrested. 

"The bullet hole in the patrol car's windshield, centered where an officer had been only moments before, is as chilling a sight as I have ever seen," Chief Anthony Mata said Tuesday in a press conference providing details on the ambush-style attack on officers last week. 

Two patrol officers with the department attempted to pull suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza over on Friday evening "driving erratically" and "to further investigate the driver’s bizarre behavior," Mata said. 

Mendoza pulled into a gas station, got out of his car and allegedly pulled out a gun and began firing on the two patrol officers. 

MISSISSIPPI POLICE OFFICERS KILLED RESPONDING TO WELFARE CHECK AT MOTEL, FEMALE SHOOTER ALSO DIED, COPS SAY

Suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza is accused of targeting police and opening fire on officers in San Jose. 

Suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza is accused of targeting police and opening fire on officers in San Jose.  (San Jose Police Dept/YouTube)

"Both officers were inches away from being struck by the gunfire. Both officers acted quickly and bravely, returning fire as the suspect got back into his vehicle and fled," Mata said. 

San Jose PD patrol car with bullet holes. 

San Jose PD patrol car with bullet holes.  (San Jose Police Dept/YouTube)

The suspect returned to his vehicle and went home. Officials, however, were able to locate and surround the residence about two hours after the incident during the traffic stop. 

SAN JOSE POLICE OFFICER SHOT, WOUNDED AFTER SUSPECT FLEES TRAFFIC STOP

Mendoza attempted to flee through the backyard as officers closed in, and the suspect opened fire yet again on police, striking and injuring one officer, according to Mata.

San Jose PD bodycam footage of interaction with suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza.

San Jose PD bodycam footage of interaction with suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza. (San Jose Police Dept/YouTube)

"Mendoza jumped onto the fence looking at the two officers and opened fire, discharging multiple rounds before fleeing in the opposite direction," the chief said while adding the officers did not return fire. 

Mendoza fled but was arrested a short time later. 

101 POLICE OFFICERS SHOT IN LINE OF DUTY, A 43% INCREASE FROM 2021: NATIONAL FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE

Mata said Mendoza’s "quest to kill" officers began earlier that night at about 8 p.m., when the suspect’s car was seen at a police substation parking lot at the local airport. He was also spotted following at least two marked patrol vehicles that night.

"Mendoza’s pattern of stalking San Jose police officers at three locations around the city gives us some idea of the deliberate, premeditated nature of his intent to kill officers that night," the chief said.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata speaks at press conference. 

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata speaks at press conference.  (San Jose Police Dept/YouTube)

Mata added that after he was taken into custody, Mendoza repeatedly asked if he had killed any officers. 

"We train and prepare the best way we can to be ready for these attacks because we know they will happen," Mata said. "Our officers received the best training available and their courage, discipline and training is what helped them survive this deadly encounter against a very determined and dangerous individual." 

210 POLICE, LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SHOT IN LINE OF DUTY SO FAR THIS YEAR – UP 14% FROM PRIOR YEAR: FOP

Gun used by suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza.

Gun used by suspect Noe Orlando Mendoza. (San Jose Police Dept/YouTube)

The officer who was injured sustained two shots to his body, including one to his hip and another that hit his protective ballistic plate. He is now recovering at home, according to San Francisco Fox station KTVU

Mendoza has used "several" aliases across his life, according to police, and has a rap sheet of more than a dozen charges related to illegal weapons and drugs in areas stretching from Oregon to Arizona. 

He is now facing charges of attempted murder on a police officer.