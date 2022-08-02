210 police, law enforcement officers shot in line of duty so far this year – up 14% from prior year: FOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 210 law enforcement officers had been shot nationwide as of July 31 – up 14% from the same time in 2021, the National Fraternity of Police reported.

Of the 210 law enforcement officers wounded as of midnight on the last day of July, 39 were killed, the national police union reported. Meanwhile, 71 officers were shot as a result of 46 "ambush-style attacks," which claimed the lives of 18 members of law enforcement, the group found.

National FOP President Patrick Yoes said the number of officers who are shot and killed in the line of duty is "outpacing last year’s historic number[s]."

"This fact is disturbing and should alarm all Americans," Yoes said in a press release.

"Make no mistake—we are experiencing a real crisis with the level of violence directed at law enforcement officers," he went on. "Frankly, it is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement. Last year we saw more officers shot in the line of duty than any other since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data in late 2015."

Yoes stressed the importance of remembering that the numbers "represent heroes."

On Monday, Indiana police arrested 42-year-old Carl Boards II for the death of rookie Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning, officials said.

Shahnavaz, an Army veteran, stopped Board’s vehicle in Madison County, Indiana, when Boards allegedly shot him in the head. An Indiana State Police official said investigators located three-dozen shell casings at the scene, as well as damage to Shahnavaz’s police vehicle. Shahnavaz’s firearm was allegedly still in its holster as emergency responders rushed him to the hospital.

