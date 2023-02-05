Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

San Jose police officer shot, wounded after suspect flees traffic stop

The wounded officer is recovering in the hospital, according to the San Jose Police Department

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Police departments deal with staffing shortages as calls increase for reform Video

Police departments deal with staffing shortages as calls increase for reform

WARNING: Graphic footage: FOX Business correspondent Grady Trimble has the latest on police reform on 'Special Report.'

A San Jose police officer was wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning after a suspect opened fire at two locations. 

The violence unfolded after police officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of King and Story Roads just before 10:30 p.m. The driver exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officers, police said. 

San Jose police officers were shot at after initiating a traffic stop. 

San Jose police officers were shot at after initiating a traffic stop.  (San Jose PD)

The officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and their patrol vehicle was hit multiple times. The suspect’s vehicle was hit as it sped away, police said. 

A manhunt was launched to apprehend the suspect. At this point, neither officer had been struck or injured in the exchange of gunfire. 

The investigation led officers – including a contingent of Special Operations personnel – to a home in the 800 block of Sinbad Ave. At some point, a male appeared in the backyard of the home and shot at officers, police said. 

NEBRASKA POLICE SHOOT, KILL HEAVILY ARMED MAN AT OMAHA TARGET

An officer from the department’s MERGE Unit was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he is currently being treated. 

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after the incident. His identity has not been released. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were released, and the investigation remains active. Fox News Digital has contacted the San Jose Police Department for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 