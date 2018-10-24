Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

California man used blowtorch to kill spiders, set parents' house on fire, authorities say

Associated Press
Black Widow Spider

Black Widow Spider

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently set a Fresno home on fire while using a blowtorch to kill spiders.

KFSN-TV reports that 29 firefighters were called to the Woodward Lake housing development Tuesday night to put out a two-alarm blaze.

Authorities say a man was house-sitting for his parents when he tried to kill black widow spiders with a blowtorch. He got out safely but the home's attic and second story were damaged.

Although the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation, firefighters believe the blowtorch was to blame.

There's no word on what happened to the spiders.