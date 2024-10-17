California man tortured girlfriend, tattooed ‘degrading words’ on her chest before killing her

A California man was convicted of murder for the Christmas Eve slaying of his girlfriend, who was found tortured and tattooed with what authorities described as "degrading words."

Alisen Takacs-Escobar was found dead Dec. 24, 2021, in the apartment she shared with 24-year-old Saul C. Nava, according to a statement from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Nava was convicted Tuesday on nine felony counts, including first-degree murder, torture, kidnapping, aggravated mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of child pornography and inflicting corporal injury to a current or former cohabitant.

Authorities said deputies responded to the couple's apartment in Thousand Oaks, California, a northwestern city near Los Angeles, after Nava called 911 seeking medical assistance.

Upon arriving at the home, first responders found Takacs-Escobar dead with injuries "all over her body."

"She suffered from extensive bruising, the top of her head had a large laceration and degrading words were newly tattooed on the center of her chest," the district attorney's office said.

Nava was arrested at the home, police said.

During an investigation, police made startling discoveries, including a tattoo kit.

Police also found baseball bats, a hammer and a screwdriver. The district attorney's office said Nava used the tools to beat and torture her "for days."

Police said videos on Nava's phone, taken hours before Takacs-Escobar's death, showed the 24-year-old boyfriend "taunting her and displaying no concern for her worsening condition."

Authorities said a subsequent investigation revealed Nava had previously tortured former girlfriends.

One ex-girlfriend said he "confined her to a closet" and repeatedly beat her.

"At one point, she tried to run away, but Nava found her and threatened her with a knife until she got into his vehicle," the district attorney's office said.

In another instance, Nava's ex-girlfriend got pregnant at 17 years old, and he allegedly convinced her to get an abortion.

"She was punched in the face, choked and secretly filmed having sex with Nava," the district attorney's office said. "The abuse finally stopped when Nava started dating Ms. Takacs-Escobar during the summer of 2021"

Information about a sentencing date was not immediately available.

"Although this result cannot erase the immeasurable pain the defendant inflicted on the victims and their families, we hope that this brings some measure of closure to see him held accountable for his horrific crimes," Senior Deputy District Attorney David Russell said.