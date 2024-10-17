New Jersey detective killed during home invasion: 'Truly devastating'

A New Jersey prosecutor’s office says it has been left "utterly devastated’ after one of its veteran detectives was shot and killed this week during a home invasion.

As of Thursday, police have yet to publicly identify or arrest any suspects following the death of Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley at her home in Bridgeton.

"The men and women of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office are utterly devastated by the loss of Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. "We are resolute in making sure that Monica is remembered for who she was, how she lived and how she touched each of our lives."

The Bridgeton Police Department says law enforcement was summoned to Mosley’s home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night "on the report of several subjects kicking in a front door at a residence."

NEW JERSEY BOY, 12, KILLED IN FREAK ACCIDENT AFTER TREE FALLS ON HIM WHILE PLAYING IN BACKYARD

"Upon their arrival, they found the victim, identified as Monica Mosley, 51, a sergeant with Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, had been shot," the department added, noting that she later succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

"Subsequent investigation at the scene led officers to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton and eventually New Jersey State Police troopers to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where one subject was ultimately detained for questioning having been treated for a gunshot wound," Bridgeton Police also said.

The New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bridgeton Police Department are now conducting a joint investigation into Mosley’s death.

"All of law enforcement feels the loss deeply, but our hearts go out to her family and friends including those that worked with her daily, it’s truly devastating," Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari said in a statement.

KNIFE-WIELDING WOMAN SLASHES VIRGINIA POLICE OFFICER BEFORE SHE IS SHOT, BODYCAM SHOWS

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is located in Bridgeton and is a short distance away from Mosley’s home.

Officials say Mosley began her career there as a paralegal specialist in 2006 before becoming a county detective in 2009.

"Sergeant Mosley was a constant friend and role model for all those with whom she served and led in the law enforcement community throughout Cumberland County and beyond," the prosecutor’s office added. "She will be missed more than words can detail, but she will never be forgotten by her CCPO family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Mosley's family at this most difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association President Peter Andreyev also said ""We are devastated by the news that one of our members was killed" and "We will do whatever is needed to help catch the people responsible."