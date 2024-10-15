Knife-wielding woman slashes Virginia police officer before she is shot, bodycam shows

Newly released bodycam footage shows a Virginia police officer fatally shooting a knife-wielding woman who slashed the officer during a wellness check last month.

Fairfax County Police released the footage after uproar at the death of the woman, 33-year-old Sydney Wilson. The footage shows crisis intervention officer Peter Liu approach Wilson's apartment after her doctor raised concerns about her mental health.

Liu knocks on the door and Wilson initially answers before quickly shutting the door again. The officer then continued to knock on the door for nearly 10 minutes.

The footage shows Wilson opening the door suddenly and immediately slashing at Liu with a knife. The officer quickly backed up into the hallway and drew his firearm and ordered Wilson to retreat.

LAS VEGAS WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER STEALING CASKET WITH BODY INSIDE: POLICE

Wilson can be seen pursuing Liu with the knife raised as Liu continues to retreat further down a dead-end hallway. He repeatedly issued verbal orders for Wilson to "back up," and she stops briefly when he raises his firearm but then continues walking toward him.

DEM LAS VEGAS POLITICIAN ROBERT TELLES' OWN TESTIMONY UNDERMINED HIS DEFENSE IN JOURNALIST'S MURDER CASE: JUROR

Liu retreats until his back is up against another apartment door, issuing commands to "please back up," all the while. Wilson continues to approach him with the knife raised and then slashes at him again.

Liu fires his gun as Wilson continues to attack him with the knife. He pushes past her into the open hallway, but Wilson grabs him and continues attacking him with the knife, and Liu fires more rounds.

The officer then retreats into a longer hallway as Wilson collapses.

Footage from a pair of officers who responded moments after the incident shows Liu's face covered in blood from where Wilson had slashed him in the forehead. One of the officers attempted to resuscitate Wilson, but was unsuccessful.

"Our police officer acted valiantly. He certainly exhibited some grace under pressure," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said in a Monday press conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis nevertheless confirmed that Liu is on administrative leave pending a criminal and internal investigation.