California man rescued after trying save dog from hole

Crews have rescued a Northern California man who got trapped in a 12-foot shaft while trying to save his dog.

Geyserville Fire Chief Marshall Turbeville tells the Santa Rosa Press Democrat (http://bit.ly/1PNp6J8 ) the man had climbed down a ladder to grab his dog after finding it whimpering at the bottom of the shaft Saturday night.

Turbeville says the man somehow got wedged inside the shaft, which measured 3 to 4 feet in diameter.

Responders from Geyserville and Sonoma County used rope to rescue both the pet owner and dog. The man had a few scrapes, but escaped serious injury.

