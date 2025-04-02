California man to plead guilty to attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh

The man accused of planning to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh plans to plead guilty, according to court documents. Attorneys for Nicholas Roske confirmed his plea on Wednesday in a letter to Judge Deborah Bordman.

"We write to inform the Court that Mr. Roske wishes to plead guilty to the one-count indictment pending against him," Roske’s attorneys wrote in a letter to the judge. The legal team also submitted a letter that Roske signed, which outlined the offense, penalties and "a factual basis in support of a guilty plea."

Roske was set to go on trial on June 9, 2025. However, after the filing, both his attorneys and the government are seeking to schedule a hearing on April 7 or 8, during which he will formally enter the plea.

In May 2022, months before the midterms, a draft decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that would strike down Roe v. Wade was leaked and t. This ignited protests as pro-choice advocates and Democrats fought to keep Roe in place. The Court overturned Roe on June 24, 2022, making abortion a key issue in the November midterms and fueling anger among many Americans, including Roske.

When Roske made his way from Los Angeles to Maryland on June 7, 2022, to attempt to kill Kavanaugh, only the leaked draft was available to the public.

The letter that Roske signed detailed the series of events that led to his arrest outside of Kavanaugh’s home on June 8, 2022. According to the document, Roske admits that the government would be able to prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that he flew to Washington with an unloaded firearm and ammo, took a taxi to Kavanaugh’s neighborhood, and told police he had suicidal and homicidal thoughts and that he was there "to act on them."

Roske was picked up by police on a nearby street after calling 911 on himself. At the time, he allegedly told police he wanted "to give his life a purpose" by breaking into Kavanaugh’s home, killing the justice and then himself. He was later charged with attempted murder.

According to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Roske told detectives that "he was upset about the leak of a recent p regarding the right to an abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas," and believed Kavanaugh "would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws."

