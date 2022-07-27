FBI search warrant application shows chilling online postings from Kavanaugh assassination suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly unveiled FBI search warrant shows that the man accused of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh meticulously planned the alleged plot and even reached out for advice on an internet forum.

According to the FBI search warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, 26-year-old Nicholas Roske Googled various search terms related to the attack including "how to be stealthy," "assassin skills," and "most effective place to stab someone" in the weeks leading up to the planned attack.

"im gonna stop roe v wade from being overturned," Roske told another internet user in an online conversation, according to the documents.

The other user responded with, "what u tryna do."

Roske said back, "remove some people from the Supreme Court."

The person Roske was speaking with said that "two dead judges ain't gonna do nothing. The whole government is f***** There's no fixing that You would die before you killed them all."

Roske responded, "yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3 all of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power."

The newly released document also says that Roske was planning on targeting at least two other members of the Court but did not identify them.

Roske also used the online address HelenKiller1969@gmail.com, according to the documents.

"Roske said that he used his Reddit account to ask individuals, who were unknown to him, questions in order to refine his plan to kill the Justice," authorities say in the warrant application.

Roske, of Simi Valley, California, was carrying a gun, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, a screwdriver, zip ties, and other gear when he was arrested by Montgomery County Police Department officers early in the morning outside Kavanaugh's home in early June.

Roske, who is charged with the attempted murder of a federal judge, told police that he was upset about Kavanaugh’s positions on Roe v. Wade and the Second Amendment.

Roske took a taxi to Kavanaugh's neighborhood and was spotted by U.S. marshals, but was apprehended after he called 911 and told the operator that he was having suicidal thoughts and was planning to kill Kavanaugh .

During the 15-minute 911 call, Roske said that he was "having thoughts," and traveled from California to "act on them."

