Supreme Court justice decided to overturn Roe just 10 minutes after receiving Dobbs draft decision: report

A Supreme Court justice signed onto the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade minutes after receiving the draft decision.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of the six conservative-leaning justices in the body, signed on to the 98-page draft Dobbs decision 10 minutes after it hit his desk.

Justices send their draft opinions to their colleagues on the bench and can negotiate changes with them, sometimes using their votes as leverage.

Gorsuch had no edits, according to the Times' sources who reviewed the messages.

The next day, a cascade of conservative justices joined the draft opinion with no edits — beginning with Justice Clarence Thomas.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined next, and a few days later, Justice Brett Kavanaugh signed on.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in 2022 overturned nearly 50 years of precedent based on the 1973 Supreme Court decision on abortion, Roe v. Wade.

With Roe's demise, national abortion protections were no longer constitutionally enshrined by a judicial decision and the subject returned to the states and Congress to decide.

