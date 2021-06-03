Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California man dies in fall on one of state’s highest peaks: report

A rescue helicopter was in the vicinity and responded

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 56-year-old California man died Monday in a 500-foot fall while he approached the summit of Mount Russell, which is in Sequoia National Park and the state’s seventh-highest peak, a report said.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that Yao-Min Chen was with a group near the 14,000-foot summit when he somehow lost his footing and fell. A heroic woman in the group tried to stop the fall but she also fell about 30 feet and was badly injured.

A rescue helicopter was in the vicinity and responded after a third member from the group called 911 from a cell phone and sent out a distress call, SFGate reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman was rescued and flown to a hospital where she underwent surgery, the SFGate report said. Chen’s body was recovered the next day, according to the paper.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money