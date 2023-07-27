Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California man charged with murder after poisoning estranged wife's food: Police

California police say the man poisoned his wife's food on 'at least' two instances

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A man in California was charged with murder after he allegedly killed his wife by poisoning her food, according to police.

The Elk Grove Police Department said in a press release on Thursday that 48-year-old Glennis Smith called 911 on January 12 to report that his wife, 49-year-old Jennifer Smith-Floyd, was "unconscious and not breathing."

An investigation by police revealed that Smith allegedly put fentanyl in his wife's food on purpose on at least two instances without her knowing. 

When Smith allegedly poisoned his wife on the morning of January 12, officials said it was fatal.

Glennis Smith

The Elk Grove Police Department said in a press release on Thursday that 48-year-old Glennis Smith called 911 on January 12 to report that his wife, 49-year-old Jennifer Smith-Floyd, was "unconscious and not breathing." (Glennis Smith/Facebook)

At the time of Smith-Floyd's death, the couple had been living apart for several months despite being married for five years.

Detectives said that Smith allegedly attempted to burn the couple's travel trailer at a local self-storage a few months after his wife's death.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Smith's arrest on Wednesday, and he was arrested on charges of murder, arson, and insurance fraud.

