California

California man arrested for impersonating a police officer, deputies say

The suspect was arrested for impersonating a peace officer, among other offenses

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A California man was arrested during a traffic stop after allegedly impersonating a police officer, according to officials.

The driver was pulled over near South De Anza Boulevard and Rodrigues Avenue in Cupertino, California, after a Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy noticed an SUV with an expired registration, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The vehicle was equipped with siren lights, according to the sheriff's office.

A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer in Santa Clara County

A California man was arrested during a traffic stop after allegedly impersonating a police officer. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)

"The suspect took it upon himself to get his own vehicle outfitted with the lights," the sheriff's office wrote. 

The driver was found wearing a security uniform with "police" written across it. The uniform featured a duty belt and a bullet-proof vest. He was also wearing a hat that read, "Officer Garcia."

"The suspect did not have a guard card on him either," the sheriff's office said.

A California man was arrested for impersonating a police officer

The driver was found wearing a security uniform with "police" written across it. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)

After the driver gave consent to search the vehicle, deputies located two firearms, two batons, pepper spray and methamphetamine inside.

The suspect was arrested for impersonating a peace officer, possession of a baton, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of tear gas, falsification of registration, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm and possession of methamphetamine.