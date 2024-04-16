Houston man arrested for impersonating police officer after attempting to pull over real deputies

A Texas man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after he attempted to pull over real deputies during a racing event in Houston.

Shaun Arnold was driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe with flashing red and blue lights and sirens on Saturday when he attempted to pull over undercover Harris County sheriff's deputies at a racing event in the Memorial area of Houston, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The deputies believed something was wrong and notified marked Harris County units, which resulted in a pursuit of Arnold until he was stopped.

Arnold was found wearing a uniform shirt, a bulletproof vest, a body-worn camera and a security badge. He also had a BB gun, a Taser, police radios and other equipment typically used by law enforcement and was "fully equipped to deceive," the sheriff's office said.

According to court records, Arnold had multiple prior arrests for impersonating a police officer in Texas, Illinois and Missouri, and is a convicted felon. He also has multiple other convictions in Missouri, including stealing motor vehicles and theft, KHOU reported.

Arnold is charged with impersonating a police officer and being a felon in possession of body armor. His total bond was set at $15,000.

The sheriff's office suspects there may be additional victims and urges anyone with information about Arnold to come forward.