Georgia man impersonating police officer pulls out fake badge, attempts to arrest real cops

Shawn Brown is charged with impersonating a police officer, obstruction, terroristic threats and giving a false name

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A Georgia man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after displaying a badge to real police officers and attempting to arrest them.

Shawn Brown was seen walking in the middle of the road last week and disrupting traffic, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

When Marietta Police officers approached him and tried to speak with him, he pulled out a metal badge with the words "Special Police" displayed on it and told the officers they were under arrest for assaulting an officer.

Shawn Brown

Shawn Brown was arrested for impersonating a police officer after displaying a badge to real police officers and attempting to arrest them. (Cobb County Jail)

Brown even read the officers their Miranda Rights.

But instead of arresting the officers, Brown was the one placed under arrest.

Marietta Police car

Shawn Brown attempted to arrest Marietta Police officers and even read them their Miranda Rights. (Marietta Police)

Brown is charged with impersonating a police officer, obstruction, terroristic threats and giving a false name.

He was booked at the Cobb County Jail.