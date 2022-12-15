California man arrested in death of pregnant sister murdered, set on fire

The brother of a pregnant California woman who was murdered and set on fire has been arrested for her death.

Fresno police announced Wednesday during a press conference the arrest of Aaron Jamal Dudley, 41, for his alleged involvement in the death of his sister, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan. Police say Logan had been stabbed to death and then intentionally set on fire.

Several pieces of evidence led police to arrest Dudley, including a crime scene at the home and multiple witnesses who saw the fire.

"Investigators believe that Dudley stabbed Logan multiple times with a sharp object while they were inside their home. He then allegedly transported his sister's body in a garbage bin to a nearby alley, before setting her body ablaze," FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.

Logan was 36 weeks pregnant and just had a baby shower on Sunday, authorities said.

A witness reportedly took a picture of the suspect standing over the body, which investigators identified as Dudley.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex also captured images of the suspect pushing the garbage bin through the neighborhood.

"He ran from police, which is something very typical of a guilty person," Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said about the arrest encounter.

Police previously had an encounter with Dudley in 2021, where he was deemed to be a threat to himself or someone else and was placed on a 72-hour hold.

Dudley was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two murder charges, one for the death of Logan and another for the death of her unborn child, who she planned to name Noah, according to the Los Angeles Times.