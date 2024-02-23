Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

San Diego man charged for threats to Arizona election worker: 'run' and 'hide'

This case is being handled by a US Justice Department task force specializing in investigating threats of against election workers

Associated Press
Published
close
California man attacked by pit bulls in backyard kennel Video

California man attacked by pit bulls in backyard kennel

A 35-year-old man in Compton, California, was viciously mauled by pit bulls on Friday morning, police said. (FOX 11)

A San Diego man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of leaving threatening messages on the personal cellphone of an Arizona election worker he accused of rigging the 2022 election results, federal prosecutors said.

The 52-year-old was charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat and will make an initial court appearance Friday in San Diego, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

TEXAS MAN GETS 3½ YEARS FOR THREATS AGAINST POLL WORKERS, ELECTIONS OFFICIALS

The defendant left threatening voicemails for a Maricopa County official the day after the certification of the 2022 election results, prosecutors said.

Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri

Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri is seen speaking with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice on Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington. Regarding the case of the 52-year-old who was charged with communicating an interstate threat, Argentieri said in a statement, "The indictment alleges that the defendant accused the official of cheating the election and told the official to 'run' and ‘hide.’" (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

"The indictment alleges that the defendant accused the official of cheating the election and told the official to ‘run’ and ‘hide,’" Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri said in the statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In one voicemail, the defendant said: "You wanna cheat our elections? You wanna screw Americans out of true votes? We’re coming, (expletive)," according to the indictment.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The case is part of a U.S. Justice Department task force that investigates threats of violence against election officials, workers and volunteers.