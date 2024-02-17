California library closes due to rise in crime impacting patrons, staff

A California library is closing until further notice over a rise in crime threatening the safety of its patrons and staff.

Antioch Community Library in Antioch, California, announced on Friday that it was closing until further notice, beginning on Saturday.

In a press release, the Contra Costa County Library explained that crime was the reason behind the closure.

"The Contra Costa County Library has made this difficult decision after repeated dangerous incidents in the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff," the Contra Costa County Library wrote on its website.

"During the closure, the Library will be working to implement further security measures so we can reopen as soon as possible," the release continued. "These will take some time to complete, and we do not have an estimated date for reopening. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress."

The book drop will be closed, so patrons are asked to return books to the Prewett Library, Pittsburg Library or another Contra Costa County Library. They are also told that they may hold onto the books until the Antioch Library reopens.

The Library will automatically extend the due dates on the books, according to the release.

Ron Bernal, a candidate for mayor of Antioch, said, "This is a sad day for Antioch and especially the underserved residents in this neighborhood."

"One satellite library at the Community Center for a city of 115,000 residents is unacceptable. Antioch deserves better," Bernal said in a statement.