Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California investigators detain person of interest in string of stabbings near UC Davis: report

The stabbings have killed two people and left the UC Davis campus on edge as authorities continue their investigation

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
No arrests made after 3 stabbings near UC Davis campus Video

No arrests made after 3 stabbings near UC Davis campus

UC Davis graduate Karan Brar and Campus Reform correspondent Cade Murphy join 'Fox & Friends' to discuss widespread concerns after police lifted the shelter-in-place advisory without having a suspect in custody.

A person of interest has been detained in connection to an investigation involving a string of stabbings near a California university that left two people dead. 

The unidentified person was taken into police custody in Davis on Wednesday, near the University of California, Davis campus, KCRA-TV reported. 

The stabbings near the UC Davis campus resulted in two deaths, including a student. The most recent incident on Monday left a homeless 64-year-old woman in critical condition after she reported being knifed multiple times through her tent.

NINE CITIES REACHED RECORD HOMICIDES IN 2022 AS STAFFING SHORTAGES PLAGUED POLICE DEPARTMENTS

Davis, California police are investigating two fatal stabbings and a third stabbing that occurred in the city within four days of each other. A person of interest has reportedly been detained.  (Davis Police Department Facebook page)

The first occurred on April 27. The victim was identified as 50-year-old David Breaux and was found dead several hours later. UC Davis student Abou Najm, 20, was stabbed to death on April 29 while going home from an undergraduate awards ceremony.

A joint statement by the city and university urged residents and students to avoid walking alone in the dark, and to travel in groups. 

UC Davis defends 'defunding' school police department Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will continue the work and remain vigilant until these crimes have been resolved. In the meantime, we all must stay cautious and take precautions," the statement by Davis Mayor Will Arnold and University Chancellor Gary May said. "Many words have been echoed this week and one that particularly resonates is resilience. Our community is strong. The spirit of Davis is vibrant, connected and robust."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Davis Police Department. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.