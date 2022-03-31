Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California industrial facility explosion injures multiple people

Bomb and hazmat teams were accessing the scene at the facility after fire crews extinguished the blaze from the explosion

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An explosion at a Los Angeles-area industrial facility injured five people Thursday and prompted nearby schools to go on lockdown. 

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. at a facility in the 4200 block of Third Street in Montclair, 33 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Some injuries included burns and shrapnel, a fire official told reporters.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR REJECTS PAROLE BID FOR MANSON FAMILY KILLER

Four people were hospitalized and one person was treated at the scene, a Montclair fire official told reporters. Their conditions were not disclosed. A fire resulting from the blast was extinguished and bomb and hazmat teams were at the scene. 

The fire department said the facility appeared to be a metal recycling yard. 

The Ontario-Montclair School District said the blast had no impact on its schools. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    A firefighter douses an area with water following an explosion that injured four people at an industrial facility outside Los Angeles on Thursday.  (KTTV)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Los Angeles County fire crews responded to an explosion Thursday at an industrial facility.  (KTTV)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Los Angeles County fire crews responded to an explosion Thursday at an industrial facility.  (KTTV)

"NO IMPACT TO ANY OMSD SCHOOLS at this time, some schools have been placed on a PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN," the district tweeted. 

A follow-up tweet said classroom instruction was not disrupted.

Images posted to social media showed the blast from various angles as firefighters were dousing the blaze with water and around what appeared canisters on the ground. 

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

