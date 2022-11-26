Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California house fire being investigated as triple homicide after 3 found dead

California firefighters responded to calls of a fire at around 11 a.m.

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
California police departments end daytime patrols amid recruitment struggles Video

California police departments end daytime patrols amid recruitment struggles

Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith tells Ashley Strohmier about the urgent police shortages plaguing some California communities and forcing departments to end daytime patrols.

Police in southern California say they have launched a homicide investigation after three bodies were found following a house fire.

Police launched the homicide investigation after three people were discovered in a Riverside, California home late Friday morning, KTTV-TV reported.

Firefighters responded to the calls of a fire following a call for a welfare check around 11 a.m. when they discovered the three bodies inside a two-story home.

"This is horrific," Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told the media. "It’s the day after Thanksgiving. We don’t know exactly what happened here but we have three people that are deceased."

CALIFORNIA SAW INCREASE IN KILLINGS, VIOLENT CRIME IN 2021, ACCORDING TO RELEASED REPORT

Three people were found dead after a Riverside, CA that authorities are treating as a homicide

Three people were found dead after a Riverside, CA that authorities are treating as a homicide (KTTV-TV)

Neighbors told police that two individuals, wearing trench coats and face coverings, got out of a red car in front of the house and were involved in a disturbance before police were called.

"Certainly, someone went in there with a meaning of force," neighbor Myron Dinga told KTTV-TV. "When two people get out of a vehicle with trench coats on and headgear on concealing their faces, that is a very demonic sign."

CALIFORNIA CRIME: SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER ROBBED AT HOLLYWOOD HILLS OF ESTIMATED $1 MILLION

Police say that a fire where three people were found dead in Riverside, CA is being investigated as a homicide

Police say that a fire where three people were found dead in Riverside, CA is being investigated as a homicide (KTTV-TV)

Officials have not released the genders or identities of the individuals found and have not named a suspect in the case.

Officials have also declined to say what makes them believe that the death of the three individuals was the result of an intentional act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

11200 block of Price Court in Riverside, CA

11200 block of Price Court in Riverside, CA (KTTV-TV)

A spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department told Fox News Digital they hope to provide an update in the next day or so as detectives continue to work the case which the spokesperson called "complicated."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.