Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California crime: Social media influencer robbed at Hollywood Hills of estimated $1 million

Nour Atta, known by his Instagram handle @nourtrades, has over 271,000 followers

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Social media influencer robbed during home invasion in Hollywood Hills Video

Social media influencer robbed during home invasion in Hollywood Hills

Social media influencer Nour Atta was robbed at a Hollywood Hills home Wednesday morning. He told LAPD investigators two suspects wearing ski masks entered the home and began yelling at them before stealing an estimated $1 million.

A social media influencer was robbed of $1 million following an overnight robbery in Hollywood Hills, California, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the armed robbery at a home believed to be used as an Airbnb by social media influencer Nour Atta, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Fox LA reported.

Nour Atta, known to his over 271,000 Instagram followers as @nourtrades, told LAPD investigators at least two suspects wearing ski masks entered the home and began yelling at them.

  • A split photo of the home and Nour Atta
    Image 1 of 2

    A split photo of social media influencer Nour Atta and a photo of the home in Hollywood Hills, California where he was robbed on Nov. 24, 2022. (KTTV)

  • A zoomed in photo of the home
    Image 2 of 2

    Los Angeles Police Department investigators say social media influencer Nour Atta was robbed at a home in Hollywood Hills, California on Nov. 24, 2022. (KTTV)

"I didn't hear a lot, I just heard yelling. A bunch of ‘get up, get up’ this, that. I'm sure a lot of people know me online, it's very easy to find me out and that's just what's going on out here, especially in LA," Atta told FOX LA.

TEEN BOY, 13, ARRESTED IN BEATING DEATH OF LOS ANGELES LIQUOR STORE CLERK DURING ALLEGED ROBBERY

One of the suspects had a firearm and pointed it at Atta, he told Fox LA. The assailant later physically struck Atta, who suffered head injuries, according to the report.

  • A photo of the crime scene and caution tape.
    Image 1 of 2

    LAPD officers investigate the scene of an armed robbery at a home in Hollywood Hills, California on Nov. 24, 2022. (KTTV)

  • A photo of a police cruiser.
    Image 2 of 2

    A police cruiser outside a Hollywood Hills home where a social media influencer was robbed on Nov. 24, 2022. (KTTV)

CALIFORNIA ROBBERS STEAL $100 MILLION OF JEWELRY FROM ARMORED VEHICLE NEAR LOS ANGELES, OFFICIAL SAYS

During their invasion, the suspects allegedly ransacked the home of an estimated $1 million, the LAPD said.

Atta told FOX LA that he left the back door unlocked, which is believed to be how the intruders entered the multi-million-dollar home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery and are urging anyone with information to come forward. 