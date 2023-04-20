California Home Depot worker fatally shot while trying to stop shoplifter was engaged: ‘Incredible person’

A Home Depot employee shot and killed inside a California store during a confrontation with a shoplifting suspect on Tuesday has been identified as a loss prevention worker who was getting married this summer, authorities said.

Blake Mohs, 26, intervened to stop 32-year-old Benicia Knapps from stealing at the store on Johnson Drive in Pleasanton when he was shot during the struggle, the Pleasanton Police Department said in a news release.

Mohs, a Tri-Valley resident, later died of his injuries. He was due to marry his fiancée on Aug. 12, according to his wedding website. Along with his fiancée, he is survived by his parents and brother.

Mohs’ friend, Scott Rodgers, told FOX2 KTVU, that Mohs was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2014.

Friends said that Mohs met his fiancée while they both were volunteering with the organization and were going to have their wedding reception at the camp where they first met.

"We were so excited for the two of them," Rodgers said. "They truly loved each other."

Police said Mohs was a well-known member of the community who helped keep customer and staff safe. He was also involved in community youth programs.

Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown called Mohs a model for the community.

"I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting. Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating," said Brown.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. inside the store as Mohs and Knapps got into a physical confrontation. Knapps allegedly resisted Mohs and shot him.

Knapps escaped to a getaway car driven by 31-year-old David Guillory and fled the scene. Knapps’ 2-year-old child was also inside the car, police said.

Authorities recovered a handgun at a nearby intersection and arrested the pair in Oakland at around 2:30 p.m. Knapps’ child was put in the care of relatives.

Knapps was arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery, child endangerment and conspiracy, the station reported, citing police.

Guillory was arrested on charges of child endangerment, evading police and driving the wrong way, according to online jail records.

Home Depot said in a statement that it was "heartbroken over this senseless tragedy."

"Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him," the statement said.