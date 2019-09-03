Hiker dies in California after running out of water along trail, officials say

A hiker died from heatstroke on Monday in California after running out of water along a trail in Malibu, officials said.

Authorities told FOX11 the hiker’s body was airlifted out of a canyon in the Malibu Hills area Monday afternoon after being spotted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu Search and Rescue team.

The person, said to be a male, has not been identified but is reported to have been among a group of hikers in their 60s. Temperatures there remained in the high 80s throughout most of Monday afternoon.

Officials told the Los Angeles Times they received a distress call around 2 p.m. and found four other hikers in the group suffering from heat exhaustion after running out of water. One of the hikers was taken to a local hospital.

The Malibu Search and Rescue team said multiple agencies had to work together to save eight hikers from four different locations Monday.

“Emergency calls came out almost simultaneously,” it said in a post on Twitter. “One male hiker passed away…despite efforts by other hikers and team members. Prayers to his family and friends.”