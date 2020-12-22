California gym staying open despite fines, order from county to close, reports say

The fines reportedly are piling up at this California gym – but the exercise bikes and treadmills keep on spinning.

A Fitness 19 location in Daly City is still allowing customers to work out inside despite San Mateo County ordering its closure for violating a regional coronavirus stay-at-home order, according to KRON.

The station says it has talked to the gym’s manager who confirmed the fines – but said the gym will keep paying them and remain open as usual.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa blasted the decision, telling KRON that "for them to put profits over people’s lives is absolutely egregious."

"We’ve talked to him multiple times. We’ve issued fines but I think because they’re a chronic offender we may have to look at the criminal penalty," Canepa added.

San Mateo County chief communications officer Michelle Durand told Fox News that Canepa is likely citing a section of government code "which makes violation of the state health order a misdemeanor that may be prosecuted by the district attorney."

"The county has not yet had a case reach that level," she added.

Under current coronavirus restrictions, San Mateo County gyms "must close indoor operations but can open outdoors with safety protocols."

Any businesses found in violation "will incur a first warning and subsequent violations can bring administrative citations with penalties between $250 and $3,000 per instance depending on the gravity of the health risk, prior warnings, intent to profit from the violation and good faith efforts to comply," the county says.

California reported an additional 39,854 coronavirus cases on Monday and leads the United States in overall infections, with nearly two million, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.