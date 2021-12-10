Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California gun store sees about 40 firearms stolen during burglary

Garden Grove suspects make escape in two BMW vehicles, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Police in California are reportedly searching Friday for suspects accused of stealing around 40 firearms after breaking into a gun store. 

The incident happened early Thursday morning at Whitten Sales in Garden Grove, according to City News Service

Officers that responded to the scene discovered that the business’s front door had been shattered, while its owner – viewing surveillance footage -- reported seeing at least one person inside, Garden Grove Police told the news outlet. 

The weapons apparently were swiped from a safe inside the store, according to City News Service. (Google Maps)

The weapons apparently were swiped from a safe inside the store, according to City News Service. (Google Maps)

LOS ANGELES SMASH-AND-GRAB SUSPECTS KNOCK PREGNANT WOMAN TO THE GROUND, POLICE SAY 

The suspects drove away in two separate vehicles prior to the arrival of law enforcement and the 40 or so weapons they allegedly stole were taken from a safe, City News Service also reported. 

"They seemed to know exactly what they were grabbing," Kyle Starr, whom KTLA identified as a security guard – said to the station. 

Police described the getaway vehicles as two BMWs – one blue and one silver. 

