California girl uses baseball cards to spread joy after losing hers in wildfire

Reese Osterberg decided to pay it forward after she received the gift of a lifetime.

The 9-year-old girl lost not just her family home, but her baseball card collection in the Creek Fire in California.

Her community heard about the loss – and she received so many donations she was able to help out 50 other kids who lost their homes.

“I had a binder of cards at first,” Reese said, “and now it’s 25,000.”

Baseball cards, baseballs and other memorabilia were given out Tuesday afternoon.

Her story reached San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey who also pitched in: He gave her a signed baseball and new gear from her favorite team.

"It's the best day I've ever had, it's more than awesome probably," she said.

She even has her own new website, cardsfromreese.org, where kids fighting cancer can request cards.

“When I was in the hospital, people gave me things that made me happy,” she said. “So I want to give them things that make them happy.”