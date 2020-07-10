SF Giants' Buster Posey opts out of 2020 pandemic-shortened baseball season

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey announced Friday he is opting out of the 2020 season.

Posey, a one-time MVP, three-time World Series champion and six-time All-Star, is the most notable name to opt out of the pandemic-shortened season.

According to The Athletic, one of the reasons Posey is not playing is because his twin babies, which he and his wife adopted, were born prematurely and will need to be in the NICU for a while.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday he wasn’t going to pressure players who were on the fence about playing.

“Because of what we’re up against right now, we are going to take a family-first approach to this,” Kapler said, according to The Athletic. “We will take it on as a responsibility to scramble as necessary. We don’t want to rush these very personal decisions, and we want to respect and honor the stressors that people have that we may not be seeing.

“Every arrow in my body wants to prepare for a Major League Baseball season. But I stop myself and remind myself that right now people are concerned about their health and their families. I’m very comfortable putting those first until it’s time to put the roster together.”

Posey played in 114 games last season. He hit .257 with seven home runs.