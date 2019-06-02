California girl, 7, needs 1,000 stitches after Akita attack

A 7-year-old girl visiting a private animal rescue in Southern California needed 1,000 stitches after a dog bit her face Friday, authorities said.

The dog, a 2-year-old male Akita lunged and bit the girl at a facility in Romoland – about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The girl, who was with her family, was hoping to adopt a new dog. KABC-TV reported. The child underwent three hours of surgery and is recovering, the station said. Her identity was not released.

The severity of the attack prompted Animal Services to have the dog put down. The department said there have been at least five other incidents involving the same breed of dogs.

"It's a big dog," department spokesman John Welsh told the Desert Sun. "It's a bully breed dog."

