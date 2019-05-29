GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Delta passenger suing over alleged attack by emotional support dog on flight

A Delta Air Lines passenger who was allegedly attacked by a fellow passenger’s emotional support dog in 2017 is now suing the airline after dealing with injuries to his face and upper body, according to files shared with Fox News.

The alleged attack occurred in June 2017 aboard a flight from Atlanta to San Diego.

According to the lawsuit, passenger Marlin Jackson of Alabama “bled so profusely that the entire row of seats had to be removed from the airplane.”

The lawsuit claims Jackson, who is represented by Alexander Shunnarah & Associates, suffered “severe physical pain and suffering,” including the loss of sensation in areas of his face, and required 28 stitches and other medical treatment in order to recover.

“His entire lifestyle has been severely impaired by this attack,” the lawsuit claims.

A police report lists the dog as a “chocolate lab pointer mix,” that was owned by Ronald Mundy Jr. of North Carolina, a Marine who claimed the animal was issued to him for emotional support.

The dog was pulled away from Jackson after growling at him but then broke free and mauled Jackson’s face, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Delta “took no action to verify or document the behavioral training of the large animal,” such as assuring it could behave on an airplane.

"Although we are aware that this incident has forced Delta to review and amend its policies, we are still seeking answers as to why the policies Delta had at the time regarding the animal’s size, accommodation, and placement were not enforced," a statement from Jackson's lawyers to Fox News read.

Delta told Fox News it does not comment on pending litigation, but shared a statement about the changes it made to its pet policy following the incident.

"In 2018, Delta tightened its policies on emotional support animals by requiring a 'confirmation of animal training' form as well as other official documentation. The airline also banned pit bulls and animals under four months of age as service or support animals. These policy updates reinforce Delta’s core value of putting safety first, always," the statement read.

Jackson is suing Delta and Mundy Jr. for damages, lost wages and medical expenses, as well as emotional pain and suffering. A dollar amount was not specified.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.