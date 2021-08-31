California firefighters use snow machines to fight Caldor Fire at Tahoe resort

Firefighters working to fend off California's Caldor Fire have been using snow-making machines to douse the ground.

The machines helped workers to protect the main base buildings of the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, located in Twin Bridges near South Lake Tahoe.

After weeks of being choked by smoke from the blaze, residents of the usually serene and vacation destination of South Lake Tahoe and nearby areas were ordered to evacuate this week as the fire spread.

CALDOR FIRE MOVES CLOSER TO CALIFORNIA'S SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, FORCING MORE EVACUATION

According to Cal Fire, the Caldor Fire has scorched 191,607 acres since it started on Aug. 14 and is 16% contained.

Thousands of firefighters have worked atop rough terrain to contain the flames, while 23 helicopters and three airtankers have dumped thousands of gallons of water and retardant on the fire since last week. Additional firefighters arrived to join in the effort on Monday night, with many deployed to protect the Christmas Valley area.

Weather conditions over Northern California have not helped, and the National Weather Service said Tuesday that the fire weather threat in the region would increase and that some red flag warnings would be issued.

Firefighting in the West has also been more challenging due to the impact of drought and climate change, which scientists say will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management wrote in a tweet Tuesday that there would be a red flag warning there through Wednesday.

In order to "better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis," the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announced a temporary closure of all national forests in the state effective Aug. 31 through Sept. 17.

The order did not affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not in the Pacific Southwest Region.

CALIFORNIA FIRES CLOSE IN ON COMMUNITIES AS SMOKE CHOKES LAKE TAHOE

"We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety," regional forester Jennifer Eberlien said in a release. "It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests."

Threats from the Caldor Fire extended over the state line, forcing evacuation warnings in Nevada as well.

On Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency, due to the Caldor Fire.

South Lake Tahoe's main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, has evacuated dozens of patients and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office transferred inmates to a neighboring jail.

"There is fire activity happening in California that we have never seen before. The critical thing for the public to know is evacuate early," Chief Thom Porter, the director of Cal Fire, said. "For the rest of you in California: Every acre can and will burn someday in this state."

Wildland firefighters from across the country have come to California's aid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notably, crews from Louisiana had to return due to Hurricane Ida, according to Mark Ghilarducci, California’s Office of Emergency Services director.

The Caldor Fire has destroyed 669 structures, damaged 40 and injured five civilians and fire personnel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.