Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California firefighters remain hospitalized after truck flips over on freeway

Six of the eight crash victims were critically injured and taken to local trauma centers

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Chief asks for prayer after 8 firefighters injured in fire truck crash Video

Chief asks for prayer after 8 firefighters injured in fire truck crash

Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy shared an update after a fire truck rolled over, injuring eight firefighters Thursday in Southern California. (Credit: ABC7 Los Angeles)

Eight firefighters were injured – six critically – after their fire truck rolled over and crashed on a California freeway as they were returning from a shift battling a devastating wildfire.

The group of firefighters were returning to the station after battling the exhaustive 23,000 Airport Fire during a 12-hour shift, when the truck unexpectedly overturned on an Irvine, California, freeway around 6:50 p.m. local time Thursday. 

The crash left eight people hurt, one of them needing to be airlifted out of the scene. 

Six of the eight crash victims were critically injured and taken to local trauma centers.

KANSAS MOM ISSUES WARNING AFTER DISHWASHER CATCHES FIRE AS FAMILY SLEPT

WATCH:

California firefighters critically injured after fire truck rollover crash Video

Photos and videos from the scene showed the devastated fire truck on it's side after the crash.

Authorities did not specify what led to the accident, but it remains under investigation.

Firetruck crash

Six of the eight crash victims were critically injured and taken to local trauma centers. (OC HAWK)

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said in a press conference on Thursday night that the vehicle "did swerve for whatever [reason] and did roll several times. What caused that, again, I have some thoughts, but I don't have any factual information."

During a press conference on Friday morning, Fennessy provided an update on the injured firefighters, saying that they had a "long road" of recovery ahead of them.

CAUSE OF HOUSTON PIPELINE EXPLOSION AND FIRE IDENTIFIED AS AUTHORITIES RULE OUT TERRORISTIC ACTIVITY

"We ask that you pray for our firefighters and their families," Fennessy said. "This is the beginning of a long road for many of those firefighters and our fire departments."

Crash

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy says the cause of Thursday night's crash that injured eight firefighters remains under investigation.  (KTTV)

Fennessy said Friday morning that the six firefighters injured in the crash remained hospitalized in conditions ranging from "stable to critical." 

He said "many of the injured are going to be hospitalized for quite a while," but he did not provide specifics about the injuries. Two other firefighters injured in the crash were treated and released on Thursday evening.

"Our crews, as you can imagine, are devastated," Fennessey said. "As you can imagine how traumatic it would be to see your fellow firefighters that injured in the middle of the freeway."

Freeway crash

The crash happened in the Portola Springs area, which is 10 miles east of Irvine, Calif., on Thursday. (OC HAWK)

The California fire chief said that the community was hurting after the incident, but that he was confident that they would "rally around each other."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is devastating for me, personally, devastating for everybody in the fire service here in Orange County," Fennessey said. "We're heartbroken, we're devastated, but there's no doubt in my mind that the crews, firefighters, our professional staff — everybody involved are going to rally around each other, and we're going to be stronger because of it."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.