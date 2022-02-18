California family that died in mountains unsuccessfully tried to send text for help: 'Can you help us?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California family that died while hiking in August during high temperatures unsuccessfully attempted to send a series of texts and calls for help to family members.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released some of Jonathan Gerrish's cellphone data that was the result of months of work by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's forensics team, which revealed that the husband and father sent a text stating "Can you help us." He also wrote "No water or ver (over) heating with baby," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The text messages were not sent because of poor cellphone service in the area where the family was hiking, the investigators said.

Jonathan Gerrish, 41, Ellen Chung, 31, and Aurelia "Miju" Chung-Gerrish, 1, and the family's dog were found dead on a hiking trail on August 17, 2021 near the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest.

Gerrish and Chung attempted using their cellphones to call and text for help, but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office.

The two placed five calls to family members, all shortly after one another, but none of them connected.

A report released in the fall reveled that the family died of extreme heat stroke, as temperatures were as high as 109 degrees Fahrenheit when they ran out of water, and there was little shade. The family was found more than 1.5 miles from where their vehicle was parked.

The family was reported missing by a friend after Gerrish, a former Google software engineer, did not show up at work.

