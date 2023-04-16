Expand / Collapse search
California elementary teacher allegedly molested students for years: police

San Bruno teacher Jeremy Yeh taught second grade at two schools

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A second grade school teacher in San Bruno, California, was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting three students.

Police believe Allen Elementary School teacher Jeremy Yeh sexually abused three female students between 2016 and 2019. He is under investigation for felony lewd and lascivious acts.

The victims were students at Allen Elementary School and El Crystal Elementary School, where Yeh taught second grade. The latter school closed in 2018 due to financial issues.

Authorities believe there may be more victims. San Bruno Police Chief Ryan Johansen encouraged parents of children taught by Yeh to "have a conversation with them."

CALIFORNIA MAYOR CALLS FOUL AS HOMELESS PEOPLE ARE SENT TO CITY'S HOTELS WITHOUT NOTICE

A picture of Allen Elementary School in San Bruno, California under construction, where Yeh caught second grade.

A picture of Allen Elementary School in San Bruno, California under construction, where Yeh caught second grade. (Google Maps)

"This is obviously a very disturbing case, one that is weighing heavily on the detectives who have been handling it and one that will have lasting impacts in our beloved community," Johansen said.

Details are limited at this time due to the police's wish to protect the identities of the victims.

GOV. NEWSOM ROASTED FOR PLAN TO BUILD TINY HOUSES FOR HOMELESS: ‘HE HAS RUINED CALIFORNIA’

Exterior of the building of El Crystal Elementary School in San Bruno, California, which closed down in 2018 due to financial issues.

Exterior of the building of El Crystal Elementary School in San Bruno, California, which closed down in 2018 due to financial issues. (Google Maps)

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Jessica Jimenez at 650-616-7100.

Fox News Digital reached out to San Bruno Park Elementary School District for a statement, but has not heard back. 

File photo of a San Bruno Police Department car in 2018.

File photo of a San Bruno Police Department car in 2018. (Yichuan Cao/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)