California driver survives 5 days trapped in pickup truck after plunging down 100-foot ravine

Driver 'immobolized' in wrecked pickup near Sheep's Trail in Tehachapi Mountains since Aug. 29

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
An injured driver in Southern California was rescued Saturday after surviving five days trapped in their wrecked pickup truck that plunged 100 feet down a ravine, authorities said.

Rescue teams responded just before 11 a.m. after a caller reported spotting the damaged vehicle at the bottom of a steep hill along a remote, winding road between the towns of Arvin and Stallion Springs, the Kern County Fire Department said. 

A firefighter was lowered down into the ravine and found one injured motorist "immobilized" inside the vehicle near Sheep's Trail in the Tehachapi Mountains. Officials determined the driver had been stuck in the truck since crashing on Aug. 29.

A team of 21 rescuers, including four engine crews, six fire patrol units, and one urban search and rescue team, worked together in the rescue effort.

fire personnel along dirt road

A team of 21 rescuers were needed to save the individual trapped inside the pickup truck at the bottom of a 100-foot ravine over the weekend. (Kern County Fire Department )

Photos from the scene show the team of fire personnel standing side-by-side along the dirt road in the as they hold onto a rope that helping to guide the rescuers down the steep terrain.

fire personnel along dirt road

Rescuers built a rope system to lower firefighters down the steep terrain to the wrecked pickup. (Kern County Fire Department )

Using the rope system, three more firefighters were lowered down the rugged terrain and placed the individual in a rescue basket before raising the injured driver to safety. 

rescuers helping injured driver up hill

Firefighters placed the man into a rescue basket and began pulling them up the ravine. (Kern County Fire Department )

The motorist, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

rescuers helping injured driver up hill

After getting carried out of the ravine, the motorist was airlifted to a hospital. Their current condition was unknown. (Kern County Fire Department )

The California Highway Patrol and the Stallion Springs Police Department assisted with on scene operations during the rescue.

As of Tuesday morning, the cause of the crash remained under investigation.