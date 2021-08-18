Expand / Collapse search
California driver found fatally shot as police investigate crash into parked vehicle: reports

The incident happened in Exeter, Tulare County, about 180 miles north of Los Angeles

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Police in California were investigating after finding a driver dead from a gunshot wound following the crash of a vehicle into a parked car on Monday afternoon, according to reports.

The incident happened in Exeter, Tulare County, a city of about 10,000 residents, about 180 miles north of Los Angeles.

Police said the driver was 41 years old but they did not identify him, FOX 26 of Fresno reported.

Assisting Exeter police in the case were the police departments of Woodlake and Farmersville, and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, KFSN-TV of Fresno reported.

The shooting remained under investigation. Police asked that anyone with information call them at 559-671-0533.

