California driver dies after crashing McLaren into light pole, report says

The driver of a luxury sports car died Wednesday after crashing the car into a light pole in the Southern California city of Laguna Hills.

The red McLaren quickly became engulfed in flames after it slammed into the pole about 10:30 a.m., the Orange County Register reported. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other people were inside the car.

HIGHWAY DEATHS ARE DOWN, BUT PEDESTRIAN DEATHS ARE UP

A jewelry store worker nearby described a chaotic scene.

He told the paper he heard the car's engines rev shortly before he heard the bang. He said bystanders tried to respond to the crash, but the flames were out of control and parts of the car began to “pop.” He said one hubcap flew about 30 feet in the air and slammed back down on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The identity of the driver was not immediately released. The Orange County Sheriff's Department is working to determine what caused the crash.

McLarens are typically priced between $200,000 and more than $1 million, depending on model and features, the Los Angeles Times reported.