Homicide
Published

California drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, others wounded: reports

The gunfire happened in Delano, about 32 miles north of Bakersfield

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A drive-by shooting in Kern County, Calif., on Thursday night left two people dead and three others wounded, according to reports.

The gunfire happened around 7:30 p.m. local time in Delano, a city of about 53,000 residents, about 32 miles north of Bakersfield.

The neighborhood was roped off as police investigated the shooting, FOX 58 of Bakersfield reported.

The medical conditions of the wounded people were not immediately available.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the identities or ages of the victims.

Delano police Chief Robert Nevarez said the shooting was likely gang-related, KGET-TV of Bakersfield reported.

