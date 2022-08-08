California dermatologist arrested after husband shared 'compelling' video of her poisoning him, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband shared "compelling" video evidence that she was poisoning him, police tell Fox News Digital.

Yue Yu, 45, of Irvine, was taken into custody Thursday at the home she has shared with her spouse of 10 years, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.

"He became ill and his condition worsened over the past month and as a result of him examining his routine he grew suspicious of his wife and placed a video camera in the home they shared and discovered evidence he believes supports the fact that she was poisoning him," Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Bingham would not disclose how the husband allegedly was being poisoned, but regarding the footage he brought to police, said "we found it to be compelling."

Irvine police say the victim "sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover."

Online medical profiles describe Yu, who appears to work at an office in Mission Viejo, as having more than 16 years experience in the field.

She also is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"This incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients," the hospital told the newspaper in a statement.

Yu was taken to Orange County Jail and was released Friday after posting bond.