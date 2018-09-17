California deputy killed, another wounded after shootout with suspect

One sheriff's deputy was killed and another was wounded Monday after a shootout with a suspect in Sacramento County, California.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, was fatally shot in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release late Monday evening. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was reportedly shot in the arm, and is in stable condition.

A bystander was also shot during the incident, but is expected to recover.

The suspect, who was also taken to a hospital, was awake and speaking after the shooting, Fox 2 KTVU reported.

The two officers were responding to a disturbance call at a local business around 2 p.m., and were given “no indication that the suspect was armed or dangerous,” according to the press release.

Neither deputy was wearing a body camera during the shooting, the station reported.

The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to Fox News' inquires about the incident.

Another deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department was killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were injured in August 2017 as they investigated a car-theft ring.

"It's an incredible hole that never quite gets filled in the hearts of our department," Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said, according to the station.

Stasyuk, who had been with the department for almost five years, is survived by his wife, as well as his mother, father and sister. Robertson has been there for two and a half.

Fox News' Benjamin Brown and The Associated Press contributed to this report.