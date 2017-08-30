Three California officers shot at Sacramento motel, suspects arrested

Three people were arrested Wednesday after a gunman shot and injured two California Highway Patrol Officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy at a Sacramento motel.

The officers were taken to area hospitals and their conditions were not immediately known.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnbull said all three officers were part of a task force investigating a stolen vehicle case and had come across the missing car in the parking lot of a Ramada Inn.

Turnbull said two women in the stolen vehicle led the officers on a chase that ended in suburban Elk Grove, where they were arrested. When the officers went back to the Ramada Inn and knocked on the door to one of the rooms, Turnbull said a male suspect opened fire on them with a "high-powered rifle," injuring the two CHP officers.

The man then ran out onto the balcony, where he traded fire with sheriff's deputies and injured one of them. The suspect then led police on a brief chase before he was injured in another exchange of gunfire and taken into custody.

