Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California couple rescued after GPS leads them through snow-covered mountain road

The couple had no heat, water or food, authorities said

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A couple in California needed a helping hand after their GPS led them onto a snow-covered mountain road where they ended up stranded on Saturday, authorities said.

Oleg Donskov called 911 after he and his wife had already been stuck in the snow for several hours on Forest Highway 7 above Masterson’s Campground, Glenn County Search and Rescue said in a news release.

LAS VEGAS FIRE CREWS RESCUE HIKER INJURED ON 300-FOOT MOUNTAIN DURING 'WHITE OUT' SNOWSTORM

Donskov and his wife were traveling from Sacramento to Fort Bragg in their sedan and had no heat, food or water, according to the department.

Rescuers said a team reached the area on four-wheel-drive Jeeps and located the couple about 30 minutes past where the road ended on a non-maintained part of the highway that was covered in almost two feet of snow.

The couple’s GPS had directed them to take this route, which they called "unpassable" during rain and snowstorms, according to authorities.

"In the event GPS directs you to a non-maintained road, it is best to turn around and ask for directions or re-route to maintained roadways," the department said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple was taken to safety and given alternate directions to Fort Bragg.

Your Money