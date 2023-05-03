Expand / Collapse search
California construction site collapses, trapping workers

California firefighters helped rescue the trapped construction workers

By Andrea Vacchiano
California emergency workers rescued six construction laborers who were trapped after a construction site collapse in Glendale on Wednesday, officials said.

The Glendale Fire Department said that the collapse was reported at roughly 11 a.m. on Glendale Avenue. 

FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that the workers were installing metal roof trusses when the incident occurred.

Six workers were trapped after the collapse. The victims were rescued with no serious injuries by 1:30 p.m.

Wide-shot of Glendale construction collapse

Six workers were reportedly trapped during the Glendale, California construction collapse incident.  (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

KTLA reported that five of the workers were transported to a hospital in stable condition, while a sixth worker refused medical attention.

Aerial images show collapsed metal rafters spread across the site. Workers were stuck in lifts at least 30 feet in the air.

Aerial of construction site collapse

Aerial images show collapsed metal rafters spread across the Glendale, California construction site. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Fox News Digital reached out to Glendale Fire Department for more information, but has not heard back.

Glendale construction workers trapped

Trapped construction workers were stuck between 30 and 40 feet in the air.  (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.