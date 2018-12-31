California bitcoin trader accused of murdering girlfriend in the Philippines

A renowned California bitcoin trader is accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a river in the Philippines the day before Christmas Eve, according to reports.

Troy Woody Jr., 21, and Mir Islam, 22, were arrested Dec. 24 over the suspected killing of Tomi Michelle Masters, whom Woody was reportedly dating, according to The Sun.

Woody and Islam allegedly took a taxi to a river in Manila where they unloaded a large box containing Masters’ naked body, the report said. Surveillance footage obtained by Filipino media allegedly shows Woody and Islam removing the box around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 23.

The driver then reported Woody and Islam to the police, which led authorities to find Masters’ body and arrest the duo, The Daily Mail reported. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Masters was killed before or after her body was dumped in the river, reports said.

Woody and Masters had been living together in Manila and possibly had a falling out after she wanted to return to the U.S., The Sun reported, citing police.