Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California authorities rescue motorist who was trapped in ravine for nearly 5 days

CA firefighters noticed the man's damaged pickup truck at the base of the ravine

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A motorist whose truck tumbled about 100 feet down a Southern California bluff was rescued after being trapped at the bottom of a ravine for nearly five days, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded Saturday after receiving a report of a badly damaged pickup at the base of a steep hill southeast of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

A firefighter who was lowered down with a rope determined that the motorist was injured and had been trapped inside the truck since crashing last Tuesday near Stallion Springs, according to the department's incident report.

CALIFORNIA GOP LEADER SAYS DEMOCRATIC POLICIES 'TONE-DEAF' AMID STATEWIDE CRIME WAVE AFFECTING BUSINESSES

Three more firefighters were then lowered into the ravine and the individual, who has not been identified, was placed in a rescue basket and pulled to safety. The individual was then airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

CA Fox News graphic

A motorist from California was saved after being trapped in a ravine for nearly five days. (Fox News)

The California Highway Patrol and the Stallion Springs Police Department assisted in the rescue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the crash was under investigation Sunday.