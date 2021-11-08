California authorities ask for help in identifying suspect in alleged sexual assault of blind woman

California authorities on Monday are pleading for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a legally blind woman in broad daylight before running away.

The renewed plea for information comes seven months after the alleged assault that occurred in a public parking lot on May 5 in the city of Cupertino. Investigators have exhausted all resources in identifying the man, who despite being captured on surveillance video inside the store and in a vehicle fleeing the scene, has not been apprehended.

Earlier in the day, the woman was walking to her workplace in the area of Stevens Creek Boulevard at North Stelling Road when an unknown male suspect approached and made verbal flirtatious advances toward her, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The female victim politely declined and continued to walk to her workplace, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the suspect later followed the victim to a Target store, Deputy Russell Davis told Fox News Digital, and surveillance footage shows the man, described as a Hispanic male adult, entering the store with a mask shielding his identity, standing at a self-checkout machine and leaving with a bagged item.

"The unknown suspect later re-approached the female victim at an outdoor public parking lot, in broad daylight. The suspect held the legally blind victim against her will and sexually assaulted her," according to the sheriff’s office. "After being approached by a witness, the suspect immediately ran away on foot through the parking lot and later fled in his vehicle."

The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall and weighing between 200 and 240 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Surveillance video from the parking lot also shows the suspect’s alleged getaway vehicle: a silver 2003-2007 Scion XB with no front license plate. Colorful objects, which appear to be model cars, can be seen on the dashboard of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500 or email SO.website@shf.sccgov.org. An anonymous tip line is set up at 408-808-4431.